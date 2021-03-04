Gambling Watchdog Warns Caesars Execs After AML Risks

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 2:26 PM GMT) -- Britain's Gambling Commission has issued warnings to seven executives at Caesars Entertainment UK Ltd. following a probe into their conduct after the casino business landed into trouble over its poor checks against the risk of money laundering and on social responsibility. The regulator said on Wednesday that the holders of personal management licenses have been given warnings after it launched an investigation in 2020 into concerns about whether they had taken reasonable steps to ensure that the business does not breach its license or regulations. PML holders are responsible for activities such as strategy, financial planning and regulatory compliance. "All personal...

