AXA Unit Can Pull HMRC Into £10M Premiums Fraud Case

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 3:54 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that a subsidiary of AXA XL Ltd. can sue HMRC as it pursues fraud allegations against an underwriter for £10 million ($14 million), describing the tax authority's attempt to avoid the claims as "smoke and mirrors." High Court Judge Sara Cockerill concluded that XL Insurance Company SE had an "arguable case" that some of the money that defendant Paul Alan Corcoran paid to HM Revenue and Customs actually belonged to the insurer and that therefore the tax authority was unjustly enriched. "The interesting and potentially difficult issues which arise are best suited to being determined with...

