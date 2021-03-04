Fla. County Floats Transit Tax After Old One Struck Down

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- The commissioners of Hillsborough County, Florida, asked county staff to look at proposing a referendum on a local sales tax to fund transportation, following the state Supreme Court's invalidation of a similar voter-approved tax. The Board of County Commissioners for Hillsborough County on Wednesday approved by a 6-0 vote a motion by Commissioner Gwen Myers to have the county administration and attorney's office prepare documents to propose a 1-cent sales surtax to voters in 2022. The motion follows a Feb. 25 decision by the Florida Supreme Court that struck down a previous 1-cent surtax, approved by voters in November 2018, because...

