Latham, S&C Direct $5B SPAC Deal For Insurance Tech Co.

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 11:27 AM EST) -- Insurance technology company Hippo, guided by Latham & Watkins has agreed to merge with a Sullivan & Cromwell-advised special purpose acquisition company that is led by the co-founder of LinkedIn at an enterprise value of $5 billion, the companies said Thursday. The deal sees Hippo Enterprises Inc. combining with Reinvent Technology Partners Z, and the resulting entity will trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement. Palo Alto, California-based Hippo was founded in 2015. It aims to provide more accurate and affordable coverage to potential customers than its competitors by using technology and data to assess a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS