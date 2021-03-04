2 Firms Guide Amgen's $1.9B Deal For Cancer Drug Biz

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Amgen said Thursday it has reached a $1.9 billion deal to buy clinical-stage pharmaceutical group Five Prime Therapeutics and its leading gastric cancer drug candidate in an acquisition guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Cooley. The biopharmaceutical company said in a joint statement with Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. that it is paying $38 for each share of the San Francisco, California-based company, nearly a 79% premium to Wednesday's closing share price of $21.26. Recent clinical trials of Five Prime's leading drug candidate bemaritizumab suggest that the compound shows promise not only for gastric cancer, but that it could also help treat...

