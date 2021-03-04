PTAB To Take A Look At Peloton Patent

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a small exercise bike maker's bid to review Peloton's computerized exercise system patent, adding another layer to a fight where the fitness giant is accused of stifling competition by forcing rivals to defend against patents it likely knows are invalid. In an institution decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB rejected arguments from Peloton Interactive Inc. that the patent examiner who reviewed Peloton's patent had already considered prior art that was similar to what rival Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC raised in a petition for inter partes review. Echelon successfully argued that its petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS