Apple Faces UK Antitrust Probe Over App Store Terms

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- The British competition authority opened an investigation Thursday into complaints that Apple sets unfair rules for app developers and monopolizes software on Apple devices. The Competition and Markets Authority's probe into the App Store's terms and conditions follows a long string of grievances voiced on both sides of the Atlantic about the control the tech giant wields over app content on iPhones and iPads, and particularly the commissions it takes on app sales. Apple said Thursday it looks forward to demonstrating to the British regulator how the App Store creates a "trusted marketplace" for app users and developers. The CMA is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS