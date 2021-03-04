White House To Review ITC Import Ban On Car Batteries

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation will review how a recent 10-year import ban on a South Korean company's electric vehicle batteries affects President Joe Biden's clean transportation goals, according to the nominee for the No. 2 job at the agency. Polly Trottenberg, Biden's pick for deputy transportation secretary, said at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that the department is "starting to look into the issues" with the U.S. International Trade Commission's Feb. 10 ruling against SK Innovation Co. SK is locked in a $1 billion fight over trade secrets with LG Energy Solution, a South Korean...

