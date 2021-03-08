McDermott Snags DLA Piper Energy Transaction Duo In Texas

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP recently hired two private equity and M&A partners from DLA Piper's Houston office, a move the firm described as deepening its roots in Texas and strengthening its energy transaction practice. Jack Langlois and Jibin Luke started at DLA Piper in 2008 and 2014, respectively, where they advised clients on energy transactions and investments, McDermott said in its announcement Thursday. Langlois previously served as U.S. co-chair of DLA Piper's energy sector and managing partner in Houston, an office he helped launch in 2008. Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice group, touted Langlois as "a high-profile...

