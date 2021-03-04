Justices Say Immigrants Must Prove Eligibility For Protection

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 10:31 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday held that immigrants with certain convictions must prove their eligibility for deportation relief, even when the record surrounding the conviction is incomplete or unclear. The split 5-3 decision is a blow for Clemente Pereida, a Mexican national and father of three, who faces deportation over a misdemeanor conviction. Pereida sought special deportation relief reserved for unauthorized immigrants with U.S. citizen dependents. However, the state law underpinning Pereida's conviction listed several offenses — most of which disqualify an immigrant for deportation relief and one that does not. Though the record surrounding Pereida's conviction didn't clearly show...

