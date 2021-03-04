Authorities Can Calculate Unreported VAT, ECJ Adviser Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- European tax authorities can calculate the amount of value-added tax for unreported transactions, but taxpayers must be allowed to provide evidence showing they collected the tax, an adviser to Europe's top court said Thursday. Tax officials can presume that the price of secretly provided services doesn't include VAT, Advocate General Gerard Hogan wrote in an opinion for the European Court of Justice. The finding deals a setback to a Spanish music agent who alleged that VAT was included in the price of services he provided on behalf of orchestras in Galicia. A Spanish national court will ultimately determine the music agent's...

