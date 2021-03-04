Fed. Circ. Vacates L'Oreal Injunction In Hair Care Fight

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated an injunction against L'Oreal's hair care products at the center of a $50 million patent case brought by Olaplex, faulting a lower court's "inappropriate" summary judgment ruling given the genuine questions of material fact regarding infringement. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that a Delaware federal judge erred in granting summary judgment in Olaplex's favor after a jury found that L'Oreal used the startup's patented method for repairing hair during the bleaching and dyeing process. The district judge later issued an injunction blocking L'Oreal from selling some of its products. Among other things, the...

