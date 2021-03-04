No Union Vote At Closing Facility, NLRB Official Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has said workers at a Pennsylvania roofing materials company can't vote on whether to unionize, citing the money-losing facility's imminent closure and the company's slim hopes to reopen. NLRB Philadelphia office head Thomas Goonan on Wednesday rejected Union of Operating Engineers Local 542's arguments that Continuus Materials of PA LLC hadn't proved it plans to close, saying ample evidence shows the company is winding down operations and has only vague, contingent plans to resume them down the road. "In sum, the employer: notified its principal investors that the operations were being shut down; advised its...

