Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Can Resume Stock Overvaluation Suit Coverage Row

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled on Thursday that Great American Fidelity Insurance Co. can restart its bid to dodge coverage of a lawsuit accusing advisory firm Stout Risius Ross of faulty stock valuations, reasoning that the stock suit has been reduced to just one claim that's ineligible for coverage.

U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson lifted the stay on Great American's lawsuit seeking a declaration that the complaint by Appvion Inc.'s employee stock ownership plan falls outside the bounds of Stout Risius' professional liability policy. The suit was stayed in June pending the outcome of the underlying claims that Stout Risius...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!