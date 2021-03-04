Atty In GOP Election Suit Appeals Disciplinary Panel Referral

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson PA partner wants the D.C. Circuit to overturn a federal judge's recent order referring him to face a court disciplinary panel over his role in a lawsuit that unsuccessfully sought to block the certification of last year's presidential election. Minneapolis attorney Erick G. Kaardal told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in a two-page notice of appeal Wednesday he will be asking the appellate court to reverse the judge's Feb. 19 order, which found that Kaardal's legal actions amounted to "political gamesmanship" and "require attention" from the Committee on Grievances of the U.S. District Court for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS