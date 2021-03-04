Justice Rose Tapped To Join UK Supreme Court

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 7:13 PM GMT) -- The British government announced Thursday that Justice Vivien Rose will join the U.K. Supreme Court in April, after a winding career ranging from competition specialist to HM Treasury adviser. Justice Rose will be promoted to the U.K.'s highest court on April 13, after being approved by the Queen on the recommendation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland QC and an independent selection commission, the government said. She makes the move from the Court of Appeal, where she has been a judge since January 2019, and will fill a vacancy left by Jill Black, who retired on Jan. 10....

