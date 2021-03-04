SEC Pays $5M To Tipsters, Denies Duo Who Alerted Media

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- A pair of joint whistleblowers operating abroad were awarded more than $5 million for information that led to a successful U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action, but two additional individuals who claimed that their tips to the "news media" had assisted the agency were denied, according to an order published Thursday. Without the tip from the two successful whistleblowers, the misconduct, which also occurred abroad, "could have been difficult to detect," said Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, in a statement. "We hope this award encourages others with credible information to come forward," Norberg said, adding that tipsters...

