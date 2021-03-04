Fieldwood Accused Of Trying To Duck Well Cleanup Cost

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Another former owner of bankrupt oil exploration company Fieldwood Energy LLC oil and gas leases has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject the company's Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it is trying to foist off the expense of cleaning up abandoned wells. In a filing Wednesday, Eni Petroleum said it had "serious concerns" about whether Fieldwood's plan — which it said would pawn off hundreds of millions of dollars in well decommissioning costs on former leaseholders while ensuring its term lenders can buy its more valuable assets — can meet the standards for confirmation. "Upon examination, the plan largely resembles...

