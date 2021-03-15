Marine Law Firm Sues Russian Insurer To Claw Back $4M

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 1:59 PM GMT) -- A law firm specializing in maritime legal disputes is suing its Russian insurer for just over $4 million to cover an engine breakdown at sea after the insurers refused to pay. Marine Legal Bureau, an Estonian specialist firm, said in a claim filed at the High Court in London that its Russian insurer, JSIC VSK, owes it $4.03 million to cover the damage suffered when a ship belonging to its client, Rose Shipping Enterprises Corp., suffered an engine breakdown while at sea in 2011. The insurance policy stated that JSIC VSK must cover 50% of all liability under the contract —...

