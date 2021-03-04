Intel Verdict Gives IP Attys 2 Billion Reasons To Sue In WDTX

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Tuesday's $2 billion patent verdict against Intel Corp. is a record-breaking result under a relatively new Texas federal judge who's seen as an innovator, and could draw even more litigants to a court that's quickly taken over as the reigning hotbed of patent litigation. In the second-largest patent infringement verdict in history and the largest still standing, a Western District of Texas jury awarded $2.175 billion to VLSI Technology LLC, finding Intel sold billions of chips with energy-saving and speed-optimizing technologies covered by patents assigned in 2019 to the hedge-fund-owned VLSI. It was only the second patent trial for U.S. District...

