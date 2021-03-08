Insurer Fights £37M PPI Suit Over Next Store Cards

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Cigna Insurance has hit back at claims that it agreed to take on Phoenix Assurance's £36.7 million ($50.8 million) payment protection liability for store card customers of retail chain Next, saying that the policies were not part of business transfer agreements. Cigna Insurance Services (Europe) Ltd. said in a High Court defense filed on March 2 and now made public it did not take over PA (GI) Ltd.'s liability to pay out for the wrongly sold cover, known as PPI, under a 2003 business transfer agreement and a deed of warranty and indemnity from 2006. PA, formerly Phoenix Assurance, underwrote the controversial...

