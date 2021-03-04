SEC Task Force Will Use Data, Tips To Uncover ESG Violations

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it has created a new task force to clamp down on ESG-related disclosure violations, a move that drew an immediate rebuke from two Republican commissioners who suggested the enforcement initiative was premature without any changes to existing rules. The Climate and ESG Task Force aims to "proactively identify" misconduct involving environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, and will be led by Kelly L. Gibson, acting deputy director of enforcement. Gibson will oversee a team of 22 members hand-picked from the agency's headquarters, regional offices and specialized enforcement units, the agency announced. "Proactively addressing emerging...

