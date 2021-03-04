Tribal Loan Row Must Go To Arbitration, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A federal judge overstepped his authority when he deemed an arbitration agreement unenforceable in 2019, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday, reversing the decision in a case pertaining to an allegedly predatory loan issued by a tribe-owned company. Consumer Nicole Swiger must arbitrate her dispute with defendant Kenneth Rees of Think Finance LLC, the three-judge panel wrote, because the lower court overlooked a so-called delegation clause in Swiger's loan agreement that left the question of arbitrability to an arbitrator, not the courts. The case will be stayed in the meantime. "Because Swiger's arbitration agreement includes an unchallenged provision delegating that question to...

