Ocwen Gets CFPB's Servicing Misconduct Suit Slashed

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has sharply narrowed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's mortgage servicing misconduct lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corp., ruling much of the agency's case is precluded by a multibillion-dollar settlement that the company reached with regulators years ago. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra granted partial summary judgment to Ocwen on nine of the 10 counts brought by the CFPB in its lawsuit, which was first filed in April 2017 and alleges botched payment processing, foreclosure violations and a host of other purported servicing failures going back to January 2014. Judge Marra deemed those claims to...

