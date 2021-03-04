Kent State Can't Escape Coach's Wage Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Kent State University can't escape allegations that it paid a former women's field hockey coach less than it did her male counterparts, after an Ohio federal judge refused to dismiss her wage discrimination claims. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese denied in part a motion by Kent State to toss certain allegations by Kathleen Wiler for failure to state a claim, saying the former coach had sufficiently pled her Equal Pay Act and Title VII wage discrimination claims. "At this stage, plaintiff need not prove her claim," Judge Calabrese said in the order. "For now, plaintiff alleges...

