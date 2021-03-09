Former EPA Office Of Air And Radiation Chief Joins Pillsbury

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's top air law attorney at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has joined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where she'll be counseling clients on state and federal environmental regulations and policy as well as energy industry transitions. Anne Austin, who served as acting assistant administrator of the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation from July 2019 to January of this year, will be splitting time between Pillsbury's offices in Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, as a partner in the firm's environment and natural resources practice group. "I'm really excited to focus on strategic counseling and policy, with an effort...

