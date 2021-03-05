4th Circ. Revives Asylum Case Over 'Discounted' Evidence

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit breathed new life into a Honduran woman's asylum application, finding that an immigration appellate board "improperly discounted" affidavits detailing a local gang leader's retribution against her husband as insufficient or "self-interested." The three-judge panel ruled Thursday that Maria del Refugio Arita-Deras had adequately established that she suffered past persecution in Honduras. Its published decision reversed the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals' contention that, by failing to name the gang leader who threatened to kidnap and kill Arita-Deras and her son, her friends and family hadn't corroborated that she had been targeted. "The identification of Ricardo [the alleged gang...

