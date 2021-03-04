NLRB Approves Nurses Union's Win Despite Telephone Issues

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official on Thursday upheld a nine-vote union election win for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, rejecting the hospital's argument that board-side phone issues disenfranchised workers. Boston office acting head Paul Murphy certified the union's 299-290 win at St. Luke's Hospital and overruled the hospital's objections, saying the successful votes of the many outweigh the testimony of a few workers who said they were unable to reach the board to request replacement ballots. "The experiences … do not suggest a bar to employee enfranchisement worthy of setting aside an election in which almost 600 eligible voters cast...

