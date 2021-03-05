RV Manufacturers Say Tax Overcharge Suit Should Stay Alive

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Attempts to dismiss a lawsuit brought by American RV manufacturers — which claim their Canadian providers of export services overcharged for import taxes — should be rejected because the U.S. companies met all pleading requirements, the manufacturers told an Indiana federal court. The manufacturers, led by Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC, said in a brief filed Thursday that they pled the specific claims they have against the Canadians and have met the applicable statute of limitations. The importers, led by Frontier Supply Chain Solutions Inc., had provided Canadian import services to the U.S. manufacturers exporting recreational vehicles, according to court documents. The services...

