Urban Outfitters Knowingly Sold 'Toxic' Journals, Suit Says

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Urban Outfitters Inc. was sued Wednesday in California state court for allegedly selling journals without warning customers that the notebooks contain chemicals known to cause cancer, developmental issues and other negative side effects. The suit said by not attaching a warning label, Urban violated California's Proposition 65 — also called the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 — which underwent a standards overhaul in 2018 that tightened measures and brought forth a variety of enforcement suits. Consumer Protection Group, the entity that filed the suit, called itself a "private attorney general" opening the suit for public interest. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS