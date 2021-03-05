CBD Co. Settles Data Breach Class Action In Mediation

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Hemp products company cbdMD Inc. and a proposed class of customers who say their debit and credit card information was compromised by two data breaches the company experienced in 2020 have told a federal judge that they reached a settlement in the case during mediation. Plaintiffs Michael Warshawsky and Michael Steinhauser filed a four-page joint motion with the company Thursday indicating the parties are finalizing a settlement agreement and will file a motion for preliminary approval by the end of the month. The filing did not include details about the settlement, and counsel for both parties did not immediately respond to...

