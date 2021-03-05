Indian Banks Get Boost In UK Bid To Bankrupt Beer Tycoon

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 4:27 PM GMT) -- A consortium of Indian banks won permission Friday to appeal the adjournment of English bankruptcy proceedings seeking to recover £1.05 billion ($1.45 billion) from erstwhile Indian drinks tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition to India on fraud charges. In a High Court ruling, Judge Richard Snowden said the banks had a "realistic prospect" of successfully overturning an insolvency judge's conclusion that they had broken British insolvency laws by failing to declare in their bankruptcy petition that they possessed security over Mallya's assets. The consortium of 12 state-owned Indian banks and an asset reconstruction company led by State Bank of India...

