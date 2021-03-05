Insurer Amtrust Not On Hook For Repairs To £5M Penthouse

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 5:12 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that the owners of a £5 million ($6.9 million) London penthouse did not have cover for defects under insurance for a new building because the policy was not taken out in the name of the property developer as required. High Court Recorder Andrew Singer QC, sitting as a judge of the Technology and Construction Court, said the penthouse owners who had sued Amtrust Europe Ltd. had not shown that there was a clear mistake on their policy. "Another way of putting it is whether the party named makes commercial nonsense," the judge said, before ruling that...

