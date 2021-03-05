$660M Mellon Estate Battle Must Await State Court Action

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge abstained from a battle between the claimants to a $660 million trust established by members of the Mellon banking and oil dynasty, holding that a state court's experience with the intricacies of the long-running dispute outweighed federal jurisdiction. Friday's order stays a federal action pending the resolution of a parallel state court case brought by the Jennie K. Scaife Charitable Foundation, which alleges that the individual trustees and corporate trustee PNC Bank failed to divide a "grandchildren's trust" between siblings Jennie and David Scaife before Jennie's 2018 death deprived the foundation of a $330 million inheritance....

