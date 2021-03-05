Conn. Court Nixes 'Perry Mason Moment' In Workers' Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Connecticut workers suing over employment discrimination cannot use a secret recording of their boss that allegedly contradicts his sworn account, a Connecticut federal court has ruled, saying the workers' lawyer tried to manufacture a plot twist straight out of the legal drama Perry Mason but entered the recording into evidence too late for it to be considered. The lawyer representing the workers quizzed their boss about a meeting he'd had with one of the workers bringing the suit before springing a tape of that same meeting on him, catching him in a lie, according to the Thursday filing. But that element...

