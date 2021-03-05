Truck Buyers Rebuff Funding Challenge In UK Cartel Suits

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 10:07 PM GMT) -- A London court on Friday rejected a challenge to funding arrangements used by two groups of truck purchasers suing leading manufacturers over a cartel, concluding that the deals weren't covered by rules on damages-based agreements. Trucks are routed near Harrietsham in southeast England. Truck makers have been accused of conspiring to coordinate the gross list prices for medium and heavy trucks. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A panel of three appellate judges upheld an October 2019 decision that found the funding arrangements allowing trade group Road Haulage Association Ltd. and special purpose vehicle UK Trucks Claim Ltd. to bring their suits against several truck makers were not...

