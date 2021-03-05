Texas Agency Retains Power Pricing Despite $16B Overcharge

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:17 PM EST) -- The Public Utility Commission of Texas declined to retroactively reduce electricity prices after an independent market monitor said decisions by the grid regulator during the deadly Texas winter storm resulted in $16 billion in overcharges, saying there were too many unknowns to make an after-the-fact correction. Commission Chair Arthur C. D'Andrea said in an open meeting on Friday that retroactively repricing would upset investors' settled expectations about market conditions. The commissioners declined to readjust any of the power pricing, going against a recommendation from independent monitor Potomac Economics. Potomac said in a letter to the commission that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas...

