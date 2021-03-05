Co. Says 4th Circ. Shows Private Divestiture 'Problematic'

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel called the case "a poster child for divestiture," but on Thursday, in a rehearing bid, the company facing the first-ever divestiture order won by a private plaintiff called the spat "an extraordinary and extraordinarily disruptive remedy" sought four years too late. Doormaker Jeld-Wen Inc. wants the full Fourth Circuit to rehear last month's panel decision upholding an October 2018 district court order to spin off a Pennsylvania factory acquired when it purchased another door manufacturer, CraftMaster Manufacturing Inc., or CMI, in 2012. Plaintiff and rival doormaker Steves and Sons Inc. didn't file suit until 2016, Jeld-Wen said Thursday...

