ITC Faults SK In Trade Secret Fight With LG

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has criticized SK Innovation Co.'s alleged "destruction of evidence" as "extraordinary" in a trade secret case from rival LG Energy Solution. In a February order that was made public Thursday, the ITC said that "the record of the investigation demonstrates not merely SK's eagerness to destroy documents, but also SK's callous disregard to ascertain the scope of the destruction after the commencement of commission proceedings." LG Energy had alleged in the case that it lost $1 billion through SK Innovation's "multi-company, international conspiracy" to poach its employees and steal trade secrets behind its electric vehicle batteries....

