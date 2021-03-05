ITC Probes Samsung Semiconductor Claims Against Ericsson

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has announced it is looking into Samsung's allegations that Ericsson's imported semiconductor devices used in 5G networks infringe its patents, less than a month after the trade court agreed to investigate a similar complaint Samsung lobbed against Ericsson's imported 5G network equipment. The ITC agreed Thursday to investigate Samsung's latest complaint, which alleges that Ericsson sells chips that infringe four of the South Korean telecommunications giant's patents. Samsung wants to block Ericsson from importing the allegedly infringing goods under Section 337 of the Tariff Act. Samsung filed the complaint last month, a month after it accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS