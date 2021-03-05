Don't Miss It: Davis Polk, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. OrbiMed Lands $3.5B For 3 Funds Life sciences-focused investment firm OrbiMed said it secured $3.5 billion for three of its latest investment vehicles. The firm said in a March 1 statement that its OrbiMed Private Investments VIII fund landed $1.5 billion, OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities III nabbed $1.2 billion and OrbiMed Asia Partners IV sealed...

