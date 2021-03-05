DC Circ. Won't Review EPA's Emissions Record-Keeping Rule

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday it won't consider the legality of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that allows polluters to skip keeping records if their projected emissions fall below a certain threshold, saying the agency adequately explained itself already. In a split decision, the three-judge panel said the EPA had supplied an adequate rationale when it was forced to reconsider the rule more than a decade ago. The court held that New Jersey had standing to try to overturn the rule, but ultimately held the agency's explanation of its new source review requirements was good enough to be given deference...

