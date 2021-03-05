Fed. Circ. Asks If There's 'No Looking Back' In PTAB Reviews

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday appeared skeptical of arguments by satellite TV providers, including Dish Network Corp., that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can't reverse a decision to review a patent's validity. Dish and subsidiary Sling TV, along with Arris Solutions Inc., want the appeals court to overturn the PTAB's decision to terminate an ongoing inter partes review of Realtime Data LLC's claim to a data compression technology, which it sought to enforce by suing Dish. The satellite giant says the board cannot decide midway through an IPR that it was wrong to grant review — as it did in...

