Biden To Work With Congress To Rein In War Authorizations

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden intends to work with Congress to repeal the broad war authorizations that have underpinned years of military actions and replace them with narrower legislation, the White House said Friday, after lawmakers criticized airstrikes ordered by the president. Acknowledging efforts by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to "build a strong bipartisan coalition that understands the importance of Congress's constitutional prerogatives" in regard to war powers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration wants to discuss reforms to the years-old congressional authorizations underpinning U.S. military actions overseas. "We are committed to working with Congress to ensure that the...

