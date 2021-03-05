Former Fla. Chief Justice Gerald Kogan Dies At 87

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Gerald Kogan, a former chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court who pioneered a program that first made the court's oral arguments available for online streaming, died on Thursday. He was 87. Kogan, who served on the state's highest court from 1987 to 1998 and as its chief justice from 1996 to the end of his term, died in Miami, according to the Florida Supreme Court, which did not release a cause of death. Kogan spearheaded "Access Initiative," a program during the 1990s that looked at the burgeoning internet as a tool for making court documents available to the public and...

