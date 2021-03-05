Mass. Justices Back Narrow Religious Carveout To Bias Law

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The "ministerial exception" to anti-discrimination laws does not shield a small Christian college from a social worker's suit alleging she was denied a promotion due to her LGBTQ+ advocacy, Massachusetts' top court ruled Friday. The Supreme Judicial Court presented the case as a conflict between "two fundamental American legal principles." If the ministerial exception applies too broadly, it could eliminate protections for workers at religious institutions, wrote Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker for the unanimous court. But he said not applying the exception could allow civil authorities to have a say in who spreads religious doctrine, running afoul of the First Amendment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS