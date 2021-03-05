Dem Bill Would Provide Legal Status To Migrant Farmworkers

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would provide a provisional legal status to unauthorized immigrants who have worked in the agricultural sector for at least six months over the last two years. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, introduced by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, D-Wash., would allow eligible farmworkers to obtain a form of legal status that lasts for over five years. The provisional status, which provides work authorization for eligible migrant farmworkers and allows them to move freely throughout the United States and abroad, without fear of deportation, can be renewed indefinitely...

