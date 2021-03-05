Pa. Court Rules Nursing Home Arbitration Agreement Unfair

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday affirmed the denial of arbitration in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's death, saying the arbitration agreement was unreasonable because it was one-sided and signed by a vulnerable patient with limited options. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a Philadelphia County judge's determination that an arbitration agreement was unenforceable in a suit seeking to hold Presque Isle Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and various related entities liable for the 2015 death of patient Rufus Lomax. The suit filed by estate administrator Deborah Lomax alleges that the home's negligent treatment caused the patient...

