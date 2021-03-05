Texas Courts Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court issued a revised emergency order Friday easing COVID-19 restrictions on court proceedings, a move that came days after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would end the statewide mask mandate next week and allow all businesses to operate at full capacity. Under the revised order, justice and municipal courts can now hold in-person jury trials as well as impose mask and physical distancing requirements at the discretion of local presiding judges. Appeals courts can also hold in-person hearings as long as the chief justice adopts "minimum standard health protocols" for both the courtroom and court building. Courts retain the...

