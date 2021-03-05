Kaplan Saunders' Website Replaced With Viagra Spam

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Kaplan Saunders' website suffered a cybersecurity breach Friday, as the firm's official URL redirected to a website that sells Viagra for part of the afternoon. Google searches Friday for Chicago-based Kaplan Saunders Valente & Beninati LLP, which lists privacy and cybersecurity as one of its practice areas, yielded results for an online pill store with an address in Peterborough, Ontario, a city about 90 miles northeast of Toronto. Clicking on the link early Friday afternoon to Kaplan Saunders' website, kaplansaunders.com, redirected to the Viagra site, Globmedcent.com. Google, meanwhile, still correctly indexed the law firm's address at 500 N. Dearborn St. in Chicago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS